Influx of Covid patients from Delhi led to spike in cases in Punjab: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu( in blue turban) at the foundation stone laying ceremony of community health centre building in Doraha, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu blamed the national capital for the rise in Covid- 19 cases in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar.

He said that the state is paying the price due to the influx of positive patients from Delhi after the lockdown was lifted.

“When there were restrictions on inter-state travel we had a limited number of commuters but ever since the restrictions have been lifted there is a sudden spurt in the number of cases,” said Sidhu.

The health minister was speaking on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of community health center building at Doraha on Monday. He laid the foundation stone in the name of former chief minister Beant Singh.

Speaking about the community health center, he said that it is targeted to be completed in the next 15 months at a cost of Rs 9 crores and will benefit a population of over 50,000.

Sidhu said that the development of health facilities in the state was going on since the formation of Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government.

He also said, “Punjab government is making all-out efforts to provide high-quality healthcare facilities to people that is why the target is to open 37 new hospitals in the state by the end of 2020, out of which about 27 have already been commissioned.”

Talking about the efforts being made to manage the staff shortage in government hospitals, Sidhu said, “The process of filling up 4,000 posts has been initiated. In addition, other ancillary posts will be filled soon. Other temporary employees will also be made permanent.”

In his address, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, MLA of Halqa Payal, said that as the city is situated on the main road, there should be no shortage of health facilities there. He thanked the Punjab government and the health minister for the community health center. He said that state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had assured that he would release an amount of Rs 1 crore for the development of Halqa Payal and that this hospital was a 30-year-old demand of the people of the area.

He added that this hospital would be a boon for more than 30 villages.

Gurkirat Singh Kotli, MLA of Halqa Khanna, former minister Malkiat Singh Dakha, Ludhiana Zila Parishad chairman Yadvinder Singh Jandiali and others were also present on the occasion.

SURPRISE VISIT TO CIVIL HOSPITAL

Later, Sidhu made a surprise visit to Ludhiana civil hospital and issued the necessary directions to the health authorities. He also praised the doctors and paramedical staff for bravely tackling rising Covid- 19 cases.