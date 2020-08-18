Inform us about illegal constructions, we will act immediately: Maharashtra minister to locals

Sections
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:18 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad has asked all the residents to stay vigil and inform him about any illegal constructions in the city. The minister has assured residents of immediate action against such constructions. According to him, many illegal structures may come up in the city, taking advantage of the lack of vigilance amid the lockdown.

“I have information about some illegal constructions coming up within Mumbra during the lockdown. Hence, I request locals to send photos of any such illegal constructions if they spot any and I will personally be a part of the team that will go and get it demolished,”Awhad said on Monday, while talking to reporters from his constituency Mumbra.

He also warned officials that they will face strict action if they are privy to information about the illegal constructions.

