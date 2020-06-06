Injured dog with legs tied rescued from Noida drain

Noida: A female dog with her hind legs tied with sharp metal wires was rescued on Saturday from a Noida drain. The wires were found interwoven around the bones as they managed to cut through the skin and tissues, and took over an hour for the veterinary doctors to remove without causing further damage to the dog, said animal rights activists.

According to the animal welfare NGO, People for Animals (PFA), which is now trying to find the pups of the animal and deciding the future course of action, the female dog was tied by unknown person in Sector 50. However, even after tying the hind legs, the dog fled and went into hiding. After a few days, it was spotted by some locals while writhing in pain and struggling with her knots.

“We got a call from some locals that they had spotted a stressed dog with legs tied up and bleeding. This incident is a worse case of how we handle the animals,” said Kaveri Rana, president, PFA, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The dog was finally treated at a private veterinary clinic in Noida after being rescued by a local para-vet.

“When I went to catch it, the animal went hiding inside a drain and it took over two hours to just reach her. The dog seemed in extreme pain, was distressed and very scared of humans. So, it went into hiding,” said Vikram Kumar, a Noida-based animal rescuer and para-vet who rescued the dog from a drain outside a school in Sector 50.

“Both the hind legs were tied very tightly with iron wires and the wounds were very deep. It seems that the dog was tied like this for at least ten days or more. We have given the treatment,” said Dr Krishna Yadav, a private veterinary doctor whose clinic is at Sector 122, Noida.