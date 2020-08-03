INLD aims to enrol 10 lakh members in Haryana in next two weeks: Abhay Chautala

The Indian National Lok Dal, which was the main opposition party in Haryana in the 2014 assembly elections, has been reduced to only one seat secured by its general secretary Abhay Chautala (above) in Ellenabad constituency. (HT FILE)

After facing humiliating defeat in the 2019 parliamentary and assembly polls, OP Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) started a fresh membership drive across the state with a target of having 10 lakh active members by August 15.

The INLD, which was the main opposition party in Haryana in the 2014 assembly elections, has been reduced to only one seat secured by its general secretary Abhay Chautala in Ellenabad constituency.

Talking to HT in Rohtak, Ellenabad legislator and senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala said they had started the membership drive last week from Panchkula and aimed to enrol 10 lakh new members in the state by August 15.

“We have started a membership drive in 20 districts, which will also commence in Faridabad and Palwal districts tomorrow. I have taken charge of these drives in 10 districts while party president Nafe Singh Rathi and senior leader Parkash Bharti are looking after the initiative in six districts each,” he added.

He further said that his party was focusing on bringing back old workers into the fold, who had shifted to other parties after the emergence of the JJP.

‘JJP dissolved national, state units after many of its office bearers joins INLD’

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala said that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had dissolved its units after many of its leaders switched over to the INLD.

“I am waiting when the JJP will revamp its units and then many of its office bearers will join our party. Don’t be surprised if any member of my brother Ajay Chautala’s family joins the INLD in coming days. Many people enjoyed the moment when our party was divided into two parts and they thought that INLD’s game was over in Haryana. But, they failed to realise the attachment of Chautala sahab’s supporters,” he added.