INLD launches membership drive to reconnect with party workers

In this membership campaign which was launched on Wednesday, senior INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will take charge of 10 districts.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has started a membership drive to reconnect with party workers, who were disenchanted and inactive for some reason, an official spokesperson said.

In this membership campaign which was launched on Wednesday, senior INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will take charge of 10 districts. The party’s state president Nafe Singh Rathi and national vice-president Prakash Bharti will take charge of six districts each.

The spokesperson said INLD is the party of workers and activists are the backbone of the outfit. “Recently, some very ambitious people worked to disintegrate the party’s ideology. The reality of those people is now exposed to the public,” the spokesperson said.

“These people misled the party workers by showing inducement and false dreams,” he added.



Former Leader of Opposition and INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala will go to Mewat, Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Nafe Singh Rathi will take charge of Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Dadri. Prakash Bharti will go to Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal districts to boost the morale of the party workers and convince people to join the party membership.

