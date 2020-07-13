Inmate escapes from temporary prison in Yerawada

PUNE: A prisoner escaped from the temporary jail set up on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) campus in Yerawada during the late hours of Sunday. The man was identified as Anil Vitthal Vetal, a resident of Ganeshnagar Digrajwadi area of Koregaon Bhima, Pune.

A case under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Vetal at Yerawada police station on Monday morning.

The inmate was arrested by the Pune rural police on June 26 in a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

Late on Sunday night, the inmate asked for permission to use the toilet and was led to the common toilet, according to a complaint lodged by a jail guard. Once inside, he broke the latch and escaped from the toilet, according to the complaint.

“We are yet to take up investigation as I am on night shift,” said sub-inspector Dinesh Gurjar of Yerawada police station who will be investigating the matter.

Upon visiting his office and also calling on phone, senior inspector Yunus Shaikh remained unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, three persons at the facility were found Covid-19 positive on Sunday. They added to the total of two who had tested positive earlier on Saturday, according to the data issued by the Maharashtra prison department. One person had tested Covid-19 positive and died soon after in May.

“There is a dedicated Covid care centre on the premise of temporary jail for such cases. All positive cases are undergoing treatment there,” said UT Pawar, superintendent of Yerawada Central Jail.

The temporary prison facility has common toilets for inmates. The total tally of positive cases in Maharashtra prisons is 602, as of Monday morning, according to a jail official.