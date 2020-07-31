Inquiry marked as woman’s body found partially mutilated at private hospital’s morgue in Mohali

Sections
Panchkula family alleges organs removed illegally while hospital management blames rats

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The woman’s family protesting outside Indus International Hospital in Dera Bassi on Friday. (HT Photo)

An inquiry was marked after a 52-year-old Panchkula woman’s body kept in the mortuary of a private hospital in Mohali’s Dera Bassi town was found partially mutilated on Friday.

A high drama was witnessed at Indus International Hospital on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway as the family alleged the hospital had illegally removed the woman’s organs. The hospital, however, claimed the body had been mutilated by rats.

Jasjot Kaur, 52, wife of Colonel Amarjit Singh Chandok (retired) of Panchkula, was a heart patient and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She died on Thursday and her body was moved to the mortuary. When the family arrived to collect the body for funeral on Friday, they found blood dripping from the sheet in which it was wrapped.

Colonel Chandok said on enquiring about it from the hospital management, he got “no satisfactory answer”. Suspecting that his wife’s organs had been removed illegally, he informed police.



Dera Bassi tehsildar Navpreet Singh Shergill rushed to the spot along with the local police and moved Kaur’s body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital.

Hospital director Surinderpal Singh Bedi said: “The woman’s cheek was bitten off by rats. We have sacked the mortuary caretaker and are trying to find out how it happened. Allegations made by the family are baseless.”

The tehsildar said an inquiry has been initiated. “A board of doctors will conduct an autopsy to establish the truth,” he said.

