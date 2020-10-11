INSPIRE Award-MANAK: Only 35 schools in Ludhiana have sent their nominations so far

Only 35 of the total 806 schools in Ludhiana have so far sent their nominations for the INSPIRE Award-MANAK (Million minds augmenting national aspirations and knowledge), an initiative of the department of science and technology, Government of India.

The awards, for which students of Classes 6 to 12 are eligible, are aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and creative thinking. Students are required to come up with original technological ideas and innovations to solve everyday problems.

While the last date for submitting nominations was September 30, it was further extended to October 15 to give students more time. However, not many schools have shown interest.

Of the total 12,136 schools in the state, only 1,491 schools have sent their nominations till date.

In Punjab, the highest number of nominations has come from Amritsar, which has sent 231 proposals so far.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “We will send a reminder to all schools so that maximum students can share their ideas. School heads and teachers of maths and science can help students send their nominations for this award.”

Students can visit http://www.inspireawards-dst.gov.in to register themselves and send a mail to inspire@nifindia.org for any queries.

Selected proposals will be awarded with Rs 10,000, to be used for further developing the project for participating in the district, state and national-level exhibitions and competitions.