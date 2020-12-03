Sections
Install CCTV cameras at Covid wards to help kin monitor patient: Cong leader Bali to HP govt

Bali alleged that the health facilities in Covid-19 hospitals are in shambles and many people have died due to the lapses in patient management and lack in treatment.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali on Thursday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government should install CCTV cameras in wards at dedicated Covid hospitals so that the kin of the patient can monitor their well being.

While addressing a press conference in Kangra, Bali said the health facilities in Covid-19 hospitals are in shambles and many people have died due to the lapses in patient management and lack in treatment.

Expressing concern over the rising coronavirus cases in the state, Bali said the government should rope in experts to deal with the situation. “The government should plan for next one month and take actions as per that to curb the spread,” he added.

“The government should install CCTV cameras in the Covid ward to help attendants monitor if the patient is being treated properly or not. He said the situation in the health institutions can be gauged from the fact that about 100 patients needed to be shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda from Dharamshala Zonal Hospital. However, RPGMC has facility to treat only 50 Covid patients.

