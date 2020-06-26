Sections
Home / Cities / Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government

Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government

Transfer of civic heads cannot be a solution to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak and instead the state should focus on improving the basic infrastructure in the cities, Pravin...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST

By Megha Pol,

Transfer of civic heads cannot be a solution to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak and instead the state should focus on improving the basic infrastructure in the cities, Pravin Darekar, Opposition leader in the legislative Council said in Thane on Thursday.

He said that “even peons are not treated or transferred the way civic commissioners across the district were treated”. “The state failed to control the virus and is now trying to make a scapegoat out of commissioners,” Darekar said.

Speaking about Covid-19 outbreak in Thane, he said that for three months former Thane civic commissioner had set up a system to fight against the virus but he was removed from the post and someone else was appointed.

He said, “Transferring commissioner is not the solution to fight Covid-19. The state should instead provide such cities with enough manpower and health care facilities to flatten the curve,” he said.



Darekar also claimed that though the chief minister inaugurated a 1,000-bed hospital in Thane, there are no doctors to operate this facility.

Padalkar will clarify his statement

When asked about Gopichand Padalkar’s unparliamentary remarks on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, Darekar stated that Padalkar will himself give a clarification on his statement. “The statement he made is his personal view, the party does not support it. It is wrong to make such a statement against a mass leader and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has made this clear to him.”

