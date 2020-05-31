Intense spells of rain forecast for Pune between June 1 and 3

Sections
PUNE The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense spells of rain with thunder and lightning between June 1 and June 3 for Pune.

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense spells of rain with thunder and lightning between June 1 and June 3 for Pune.

Anupam Kashyapi, IMD director, said, “There is a likelihood of intense spells of rain with thunder and lightning, wherein the wind speed would be 30-40kmph. The said weather condition will continue till June 3, when heavy rainfall is likely to take place.”

The Pune forecast comes in the light of the cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ forecast to hit coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3.

According to the IMD, wind speeds reaching 65 kmph were likely to prevail over southeast and the adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and the Kerala coast during the next 48 hours.



It will gradually increase, reaching 75 kmph to 85 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea and off the Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from June 2, and further reaching 90 kmph-110 kmph over east-central and northeast Arabian Sea, off Maharashtra and Gujarat from June 3.

Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, central Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4.

The IMD has forecast the sea condition to be rough to very rough over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours. It would become very rough off Karnataka- south Maharashtra coasts from June 2 to very rough over east central and northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts from June 3.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and along and off the Kerala coast till June 2; east central Arabian Sea and off the Karnataka coast till June 3, east central Arabian Sea along, and off, Maharashtra coast and northeast Arabian Sea along and off the Gujarat coast on June 3– 4.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places in the state, with isolated rainfall very likely over the Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1.

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over south Konkan and Goa on May 31, with isolated heavy to heavy rainfall on June 1.

