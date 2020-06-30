Interim bail to Sidhu Moose Wala: “Look like an event organised by police,” observes court

The Sangrur district court has granted interim bail to Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala in a case under the Arms Act on Tuesday.

Granting the interim bail, additional sessions judge Gurpartap Singh directed Moose Wala to join investigation before investigation officer of the SHO concerned within seven days.

Meanwhile, the court also directed Moose Wala to make himself available in the investigation of the case as and when required and will not tamper with the prosecution evidence.

“The applicant will not leave country without prior permission of the court,” the orders stated. The next hearing of the case is on July 15.

The court also observed that: “The video shown by the prosecution in the court, which was also one of the basis of registration of FIR, makes it look like an event organised by the police itself and even a green carpet has been laid out on the ground.”

“When the firing event was organised by the police and police themselves helped the accused in firing weapons at a firing range, custodial interrogation of the accused is clearly not required,” the court said.

The court further observed that it seems that only when the video was circulated on the social media, FIR was registered by the police to save their face.

“Further perusal of the file reveals that the police are yet to get report from CFSL regarding authenticity of the video clip to the effect that whether it has been tampered/edited or not,” the court said.