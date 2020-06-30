Sections
Home / Cities / Interim bail to Sidhu Moose Wala: “Look like an event organised by police,” observes court

Interim bail to Sidhu Moose Wala: “Look like an event organised by police,” observes court

The Sangrur district court has granted interim bail to Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala in a case under the Arms Act on Tuesday.Granting the interim bail,...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Sangrur district court has granted interim bail to Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala in a case under the Arms Act on Tuesday.

Granting the interim bail, additional sessions judge Gurpartap Singh directed Moose Wala to join investigation before investigation officer of the SHO concerned within seven days.

Meanwhile, the court also directed Moose Wala to make himself available in the investigation of the case as and when required and will not tamper with the prosecution evidence.

“The applicant will not leave country without prior permission of the court,” the orders stated. The next hearing of the case is on July 15.



The court also observed that: “The video shown by the prosecution in the court, which was also one of the basis of registration of FIR, makes it look like an event organised by the police itself and even a green carpet has been laid out on the ground.”

“When the firing event was organised by the police and police themselves helped the accused in firing weapons at a firing range, custodial interrogation of the accused is clearly not required,” the court said.

The court further observed that it seems that only when the video was circulated on the social media, FIR was registered by the police to save their face.

“Further perusal of the file reveals that the police are yet to get report from CFSL regarding authenticity of the video clip to the effect that whether it has been tampered/edited or not,” the court said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why should contempt action not be initiated: Delhi HC to DU
Jun 30, 2020 22:00 IST
No relatives, no friends, no contacts traced... 72 hours in... no last rites for 46-year-old Covid victim
Jun 30, 2020 21:59 IST
Delhi Jal Board extends water bill waiver scheme
Jun 30, 2020 21:59 IST
Ludhiana treatment plants: NGT asks Centre, state govt to release ₹36cr subsidy with 3 weeks
Jun 30, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.