Sections
Home / Cities / International airport at Halwara to be ready in three years: Ludhiana MP

International airport at Halwara to be ready in three years: Ludhiana MP

International flights from the Halwara Airport in Ludhiana are expected to take off in the next three years and will give a new direction to the development of Ludhiana and its adjoining areas, local...

Updated: May 28, 2020 03:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan TImes LudhianaH

International flights from the Halwara Airport in Ludhiana are expected to take off in the next three years and will give a new direction to the development of Ludhiana and its adjoining areas, local member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu said.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Bittu said the Punjab government was working to ensure that this airport became operational in the next two-and-a-half years.

“The first phase of the project will include the development of a new international civil terminal over 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircraft. The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has already taken possession of this land,” he said, adding that they will try to get the runway and terminal building completed on priority to aid operations of international flights at the earliest.

Bittu said in lieu of the acquired land, farmers were paid a compensation of Rs 20.6 lakh per acre (including 100% solatium, 12% AP and 1.25 multiplier factor). Besides, each eligible family will also be paid Rs 5.5 lakh as rehabilitation and resettlement amount.



After completing all formalities, GLADA acquired land in a peaceful manner, with the consent of land owners on May 22.

The New Civil and Cargo International Air Terminal, coming up at the IAF Station, Halwara, is a joint venture of the Punjab government and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) with a 51:49 share. Besides boosting economic development, the airport will generate employment opportunities and bring in tourism in this part of Punjab, the Ludhiana MP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana Covid toll 12, two cases found positive after death not included in list
May 28, 2020 04:23 IST
Patiala man held for murdering 17-year-old farm labourer in Ludhiana
May 28, 2020 03:58 IST
International airport at Halwara to be ready in three years: Ludhiana MP
May 28, 2020 03:44 IST
Ex-sarpanch, panchayat secretary booked for embezzling Rs 59.75 lakh in Punjab
May 28, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.