Interrogation of 5 held for dacoity reveals murder

PUNE: A gang of five men, arrested by the Pune rural police for dacoity, were found to have committed an unregistered murder, during their interrogation on Monday.

The five have been identified as Kiran Bhausaheb Thite (21) a resident of Shirur; Gaurav Balu Dhawale (21) a resident of Khope Vasti in Ashtur, Haveli; Santosh Gorakh Brahmane (20), a resident of Ahmednagar; Bhausaheb Gautam Kuduk (22), a resident of Georai in Beed; and Dakshines alias Darshan Anil Dangat (21), a resident of Umbraj in Junnar, according to police.

One December 28, 2020, the five had allegedly assaulted multiple workers at a petrol pump in Loni Kalbhor and robbed them of valuables worth Rs 37,000 and cash worth Rs 2,500, according to police.

A case under Sections 394, 34, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

The local crime branch of Pune rural police, led by senior police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat, was investigating the case.

The five were arrested and during their interrogation in the dacoity case, they revealed having killed a driver of a cab they had hired to go from Sonesangavi to Malthan road in Pune.

The five tricked him into driving them to a secluded spot where they smashed his head and killed him.

The deceased driver has been identified as Yogesh Machindra Garje (25), a resident of Ranjangaon in Shirur.

Garje was killed on Saturday and reported missing on Sunday by his family to the Ranjangaon MIDC police station.

His body was allegedly stuffed in the trunk of the car, driven to Haveli and thrown into the Mula Mutha river, according to police. The search for the body is on.