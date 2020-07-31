Interview: PSEB chairman Yog Raj says going digital is part of effective education today

IF CLASSES DO NOT RESUME BY NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER, HOW WILL THE BOARD EVALUATE STUDENTS?

We will have a look at the situation by August-end. The pandemic has transformed the centuries-old, chalk–talk teaching model to one driven by technology. It is essential to continue learning. Open-source digital learning solutions and Learning Management Software will be adopted, so that teachers can go online. Building capacity of students is essential.

PARENTS ARE SEEKING REFUND OF EXAM FEE.

Neither the board nor the parents are at fault, and exams have been cancelled across the country. I will hold a meeting with the officers before any decision.

HOW WILL YOU INCREASE TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE EXAMINATION SYSTEM?

Digital tools can help in achieving transparency, efficiency and accountability in the examination system, but public access to information is key. I will make sure that with open data, officials and the public-at-large can monitor educational progress. Bottlenecks and malpractices will be dealt with.

HOW DO YOU SEE THE NEW EDUCATION POLICY?

I have not read it in detail. I believe it is the state government’s prerogative on how to implement it.

DO YOU FORESEE ANY PROBLEMS IN ITS IMPLEMENTATION?

I will not like to comment.

CURRICULUM NEEDS CONSTANT REVISION AND SOMETIMES CONTROVERSIES ARISE. WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS?

Information and experiences should be added, deleted or adjusted to the curriculum to reflect prevailing beliefs or findings.

PUNJAB HAS ADARSH SCHOOLS, THEN NORMAL GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS AND MERITORIOUS SCHOOLS. IS THIS MULTIPLICITY DESIRABLE?

The idea is to cater to children, according to caliber. Adarsh schools provide admission to brilliant students, even if they are poor. I will check on these schools. On handing these schools back to the government, I will consult my officers.

PSEB IS IN A FINANCIAL MESS. RECENTLY, IT PROPOSED SCRAPPING OF 400 POSTS. ANY REVIVAL PLAN IN MIND?

I will first assess our finances and then control expenses. I will take up the matter with the state government and request for financial assistance. We will not compromise with the future of students. After approval from the government, any recruitment we do will be transparent.