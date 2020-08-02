Into Day 2, over 4k samples collected for 2nd sero study in Delhi

New Delhi:

More than 4,000 blood samples have been collected over two days from at least eight revenue districts in the Capital as part of the ongoing serological survey, a senior official in the Delhi health department said, adding that 115 teams have so far been engaged in the exercise. The study has also been extended by two days, officials said, till August 7.

Around 15,000 blood samples will be collected, according to guidelines released by the state government that detail how the city’s second such survey to assess the spread of Covid-19 will be carried out.

The study is intended to reflect how many people have contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus and recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“So far, we have formed 115 teams and they have collected more than 4,000 blood samples from across localities that fall under the jurisdiction of eight out of 11 revenue districts over Saturday and Sunday. From Monday, the survey is likely to be spread over all 11 districts,” said a senior official in the Delhi government’s health department who did not wish to be identified.

The samples are being collected through both door-to-door visits and setting up temporary centres, said the official.