Sections
Home / Cities / Introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost automobile sector: CICU urges Centre

Introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost automobile sector: CICU urges Centre

The industrialists stated that the policy will not only help owners to get an incentive for old polluting vehicles with low value but will also boost the automobile sector which is facing a crisis due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The automobile industry which is reeling under massive sales downturn has urged the Centre to introduce vehicle scrappage policy in order to boost the sector.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister’s office, the industrialists stated that the policy will not only help owners to get an incentive for old polluting vehicles with low value but will also boost the automobile sector which is facing a crisis due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

President of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Ahuja said, “The announcement of the policy is hanging fire for a long time and if introduced, it would bring some relief to the automobile sector which is reeling under slowdown.”

CICU organising secretary, JS Bhogal said, “The vehicle scrappage policy would reduce old polluting vehicles on roads. With the resale value of vehicles beyond 15 years being extremely low, these vehicles can be sent to scrap yards with some sort of monetary compensation to owners which could ensure two benefits - an incentive for owners to get rid of such vehicles and putting these polluting vehicles out to save the environment.”



Further reusing/recycling of scrap material like steel and aluminium can be used for manufacturing new vehicles. The scrap can also be made available to the steel industry, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost automobile sector: CICU urges Centre
Jul 09, 2020 19:41 IST
A debut collection of poetry that is unequivocally modern
Jul 09, 2020 19:40 IST
Smriti Irani’s before-after pic jab as station in Ameti gets makeover
Jul 09, 2020 19:41 IST
The economic challenge in decoupling from China | Opinion
Jul 09, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.