Involve your family in anti-dengue campaign, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal urges

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged every household in the city to participate in the Delhi government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign, and asked people to involve their family members to inspect their houses and replace stagnant clean water.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Today is the sixth Sunday of the campaign against dengue, my family also joined the campaign this time. We checked the house and replaced the accumulated clean water. You must also involve your family in this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar.”

The initiative was launched on September 6 with Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. A special helpline has also been launched by the Delhi government for the general public if they require assistance with Dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

The same campaign was launched for the first time in September last year, when the city reported 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths of the vector-borne disease, as compared to 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015 .

