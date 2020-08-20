Irked by bad roads, Giaspura residents go on indefinite protest

Sections
Residents of different colonies went on an indefinite protest outside the house of MLA Balvinder Singh Bains

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Raising a hue and cry over the pathetic condition of all the three roads leading to the Giaspura area, residents of different colonies went on an indefinite protest outside the office of Lok Insaaf Party’s (LIP) MLA Balvinder Singh Bains in Kot Mangal Singh area.

Residents of different areas including Jeet Singh colony, Azad Nagar, Amardas colony among others said that roads, including PSPCL office road, Oswal road and a road at the backside of Avon cycles lead to Giaspura area are in a bad shape, due to which accidents take place.

Adv Ravinder Singh Rawat said, “The roads are in a bad shape for many years and we had also staged a protest against the MC in the past but to no avail. Over 1 lakh residents, mostly migrant workers residing in the area, commute on these roads and accidents take place due to deep potholes. On Thursday, a truck full of construction material overturned in the area. The MC and the MLA are not paying heed to the problem. We will continue our protest until the civic body does not repair these roads.”

MLA (Ludhiana south), Balvinder Singh Bains said, “I have already apprised the protesting residents that the work order for constructing the main Giaspura road has been issued. However, the work is going on at a slow pace due to rainy season.”



Earlier on August 11, members of the Samajwadi party had also staged a protest against the state government and MC for its in constructing the roads.

