Sections
Home / Cities / Issue ultimatum to Beijing to vacate Galwan Valley: Punjab CM to Centre

Issue ultimatum to Beijing to vacate Galwan Valley: Punjab CM to Centre

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday advocated aggressive steps to take back the Galwan Valley territory seized by the Chinese and urged the Union government...

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday advocated aggressive steps to take back the Galwan Valley territory seized by the Chinese and urged the Union government to issue an ultimatum to Beijing to vacate the occupied land immediately, with a clear warning that failure to do so will lead to serious consequences for them.

“While India will also have to suffer some consequences of such an act, it can no longer afford to allow such intrusion and attacks on its territorial integrity,” said Captain, while interacting with the media at the Chandigarh airbase where he had gone to pay tributes to the three sepoys whose mortal remains were flown in from Galwan Valley.

Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of Sepoys Gurbinder Singh from Sangrur, Gurtej Singh from Mansa and Ankush from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Captain said the nation is forever indebted to them.

Amarinder said past experience shows that when faced with aggression, the Chinese have always backed off. It’s time to call their bluff, he said, reiterating that Indians want a befitting response to be the Chinese.



Questioning the so-called agreement which prevented the Indian troops from firing, Amarinder demanded to know who had come up with such an agreement. “How can one have an agreement of this nature with a hostile neighbour?” he asked.

“It is clear that the attack on Indian soldiers was a pre-meditated move by the Chinese, who had come prepared with deadly weapons,” he said, adding, “by carrying nail-studded lathis and barbed-wired clubs and by attacking our troops, they abrogated whatever agreement was in place. In such circumstance, the Indian soldiers had full right to retaliate using weapons.”

“If the situation is allowed to escalate, China, in collusion with Pakistan, will get further emboldened to encroach upon Indian territories,” Captain said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Another DCP tests positive for Covid-19, three staffers isolated, office closed and sanitised
Jun 19, 2020 20:55 IST
After a lull, 17 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, case count at 2,151
Jun 19, 2020 21:00 IST
Chandigarh admn scraps Shramik train project due to dearth of takers
Jun 19, 2020 20:54 IST
Issue ultimatum to Beijing to vacate Galwan Valley: Punjab CM to Centre
Jun 19, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.