IT engineer ends life in Navi Mumbai

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 27-year-old IT engineer ended his life in his Kopar Khairane apartment on Tuesday.

The man was staying alone in the apartment after his brother and sister-in-law left for Jawali in Satara before the lockdown.

In a suicide note, the man wrote he was missing his family. ‘How much will I speak to the family on phone. The more I speak to them, the more I miss them. Don’t know for how long I will have to stay away from family,’ read the letter.

A neighbour had been helping him with the meals every day.



“We have found a note where he has said he was lonely. We have filed an accidental death report,” said Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector at Kopar Khairane police station.

