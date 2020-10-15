It’s showtime, says Punjab government; theatre owners show reluctance

While the Union government has allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures, cinema hall owners in most major cities of Punjab said they were not ready for showtime.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said, “The administration is permitting the reopening of cinema halls from October 15. In closed spaces, only 50% occupancy is allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser is mandatory.”

No cinema hall owner has so far approached the administration for permission yet, said additional DC Himanshu Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Amritsar’s PVR manager said, “Cinema halls have incurred huge losses during the pandemic. We do wish to open the halls as soon as possible, but haven’t received any guidelines from the district administration. If allowed, we will open in next two to three days.”

An employee of Mall of Amritsar said, “We have received a circular from the administration, but haven’t decided the opening date. Since no new movie is being released currently, we will have to rerun the old films.”

No immediate plans of resumption in Bathinda

Multiplexes in Bathinda are not ready yet to screen films. Fun Cinemas at Mittal Mega Mall did not release any film schedule on Wednesday. Neither any list of films to be screened from Thursday was displayed nor ticket sale schedule was updated either at the mall or the website. Ajit Singh, manager at the mall, said the multiplex was gearing up for operations and sanitisation was underway. “The management is yet to make a decision on film screening,” he added.

General manager of City Centre Mall in Civil Lines area, Gaurav Chopra, said they had no immediate plans to resume any activity. “Carnival Cinemas at the mall will continue to stay closed indefinitely,” he added.

A representative of Peninsula Mall, Rupinder Singh, said the management has decided to keep all commercial activities suspended for next few more weeks.

Bathinda DC B Srinivasan said the administration has granted permission to open cinemas Thursday onwards as per the decision of the state government.

Only Phul Cinema to reopen in Patiala

In Patiala, only Phul Cinema, a single screen theatre, will be reopening, that too from Friday. Meanwhile SRS Cinemas, a multiplex, will remain closed.

Vikramjeet Singh, incharge (operations) at Phul Cinema, said, “We have planned to resume screening from Friday with Punjabi movie Ardas Karan.”

Shri Kant, supervisor of SRS Cinemas, said, “We are not starting any screening. I don’t know about the reasons, but our cinemas will remain shutdown throughout the country.”