Home / Cities / J&K: 2 killed in car crash inside Chenani-Nashri tunnel

J&K: 2 killed in car crash inside Chenani-Nashri tunnel

The car, which on its way to Ramban from Udhampur, crashed into gate number 16 in Chenani-Nashri Tunnel late on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two persons were killed and another injured in a car accident inside Chenani-Nashri Tunnel late Tuesday.

The car, which was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur, crashed into gate number 16, killing two occupants while injuring another around 9.30pm,” said a police officer.

Also read | 10,000 girls to benefit from ‘Girls4Tech’ programme in Jammu

The deceased have been identified as Bittu Sharma, 40, son of Hans Raj of Kriya Maitra in Ramban, and Sudesh Pandit, 28, son of Kaka Ram of Sana Batote. Twenty-year-old Ganesh Gautam, son of Suram Chand of Kriya Maitra, was injured in the accident.

“We are investigating the mishap. Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control over the wheel,” said the officer.

