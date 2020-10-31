Sections
Home / Cities / J&K: 5 dead, 7 injured in Ramban, Reasi mishaps

J&K: 5 dead, 7 injured in Ramban, Reasi mishaps

The fatalities included a five-day-old girl, said police.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The injured persons have been admitted to hospitals. (Representational photo)

Five persons including a five-day-old girl died and seven others were injured in two separate accidents in Ramban and Reasi districts late on Thursday and on Friday morning.

In the first incident, a five-day-old girl and a driver were among three people who died and six others were injured after a light motor vehicle that they were travelling in skidded off the Dam-Rajgarh link road in Ramban on Thursday.

The vehicle rolled down the hill and fell on another road beneath, at Kana Batti. Soon after the incident, locals and Chanderkot police launched a rescue operation. The dead and injured were shifted to Ramban district hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Vipan Singh of Saroo Rajgarh and driver Firdous Ahmad of Chakka Rajgarh.



The injured are Haleema Begum, 35, Hafeeza Begum, 45, and Rustam Ali, 50, all of Rajgarh, Ramesh Kumar, 32, of Kastigarh, and Mushtaq Ahmed, 40, of Chhuchhattar.

In another incident, two persons died and two others were injured after a Mahindra pickup vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Dharode area of Reasi district on Friday morning.

The deceased were Mohammad Abbas, 27, and Abdul Latief, 42, both residents of Dhanour Arnas. The injured re Mohammad Shabir, 22, and Mohammad Saleem, 25, of Dhanour Arnas.

The injured were shifted to Reasi district hospital, from where Mohammad Saleem was referred to GMCH Jammu for further treatment.

