J&K admn announces night curfew

Jammu and Kashmir government has announced 12-hour prohibitions from 7pm to 7am

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

After extending the lockdown up to May 18, the Jammu & Kashmir administration on Monday declared curfew for 12 hours across the Union Territory.

J&K has over 700 Covid-19 cases with most of these from 10 Kashmir districts, besides seven of total eight deaths from the valley.

Keeping this in view, UT spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced 12-hour long prohibitions in J&K. “Prohibition (curfew) on movement in all areas between 7pm and 7am. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted,” he tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 2000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in a single day in the UT on Monday. Doctors termed it an achievement stating that the testing would be useful in managing the disease. “Congratulations to our microbiology team that worked so hard! Really appreciate your efforts,” Srinagar Government Medical College principal Saima Rashid tweeted on Monday.



Recently, the UT administration announced extension of lockdown restrictions till May 18. The order was issued by J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam according to which there will be ban on all air travel except for medical services or air ambulance; all train movements except for security purposes; interstate, inter-district buses for public transport and private vehicles except for purposes permitted under specific categories. All educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres etc will remain shut.

Kashmir, Jammu, Kathua and Samba have been classified as red zones, while Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban and Rajouri are orange zones, and Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch are green zones.

