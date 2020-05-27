J&K admn brings back 95,420 stranded residents so far

Sections
Updated: May 27, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated 95,420 residents so far via Lakhanpur in buses, special trains and flights amid strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines, officials said on Wednesday.

The concerned district administrations are pro-actively working to ensure that all returnees go through the medical screening, followed by 14-day quarantine.

As per the official data, the districts administrations have received 27,512 stranded passengers in 34 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs so far, while about 67,908 persons have been evacuated through Lakhanpur.

Meanwhile, about 652 passengers, including students, have been brought back in four special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.



According to a detailed break-up of figures, about 736 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 26 to May 27, while 715 passengers have returned on Wednesday in the 14th special train at Jammu. So far, 14 trains have reached Jammu with 11,872 passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,640 have arrived at Udhampur in 20 special trains.

Among the 67,908 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur till now, 16,296 came from Punjab, 20,635 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6,638 from Delhi, 1,370 from Gujrat, 2,858 from Rajasthan, 3,932 from Haryana, 150 from Chattisgarh and 3,414 from Uttarakhand. As many as 1,035 returned from Maharashtra, 4,333 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Odisha, 267 from Assam and 998 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 1,137 from Chandigarh and 684 from Telengana. From Karnataka came 114, while 19 returned from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 303 from Bihar, 155 from West Bengal, 72 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3,271 from other states and UTs.

