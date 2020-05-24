J&K admn evacuates 89,773 stranded residents so far

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back 89,773 residents, who were stranded outside the Union territory, in 28 special trains, four flights and various buses.

As per the official figures, the administration evacuated 66,024 residents through the Lakhanpur border in buses, bringing home 23,097 stranded people via special trains that arrived at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Besides this, 652 passengers, including students, were brought in special flights under the Vande Bharat mission.

Around 650 stranded passengers entered through Lakhanpur from May 23 to May 24 morning, while 767 came in the 11th special train which arrived at the Jammu railway station on Sunday. About 408 passengers reached Udhampur railway station from Thane on Sunday.

So far, 11 trains have ferried a total of 9,634 stranded persons to Jammu, while 13,463 passengers have reached Udhampur in 17 special trains so far.

The official communiqué added that of the 66,024 returnees that entered through Lakhanpur till May 24, 15,491 came from Punjab, 20,344 from Himachal Pardesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 6,479 from Delhi, 1,348 from Gujrat, 2,688 from Rajasthan, 3,784 from Haryana, 149 from Chattisgarh, 3,351 from Uttarakhand, 1007 from Maharashtra, 4,269 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Odisha, 252 from Assam and 982 from Madhya Pradesh. As many as 88 had come from Dehradun, 1,104 from Chandigarh, 682 from Telengana, 106 from Karnataka, 13 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Chennai, 296 from Bihar, 155 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3,271 from other states and UTs.