J&K admn sends labourer’s horse to 14-day home quarantine

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sent a labourer’s horse into 14-day home quarantine in Rajouri district after it was ridden back from a red zone in Kashmir.The horse had ferried its...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:50 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria,

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sent a labourer’s horse into 14-day home quarantine in Rajouri district after it was ridden back from a red zone in Kashmir.

The horse had ferried its owner from south Kashmir to Rajouri district via Mughal road on Monday.

Additional district commissioner Sher Singh said, “A 21-year-old labourer had come to Thannamandi in Rajouri from a locality in south Kashmir’s Shopian which has 23 Covid-19 cases.”

“The labourer had come via Mughal Road and we have surveillance teams at Dera Ki Gali. So as per the guidelines, this man was shifted to an administrative quarantine and his sample was also taken for testing. Doctors told us that the horse could also be a carrier. Thus, the animal was screened and examined by the vets of the animal husbandry department. They didn’t find any infection symptoms, but the animal was sent to 14-day home quarantine for precaution. We have advised the family not to touch the horse and feed him from a safe distance. We are waiting for the reports of its owner. If his reports are tested positive then the horse will also be treated accordingly,” said Singh.



The ADC also recalled the media reports of four tigers and three lions being tested positive for Covid-19 in a New York zoo some time ago.

Rajouri was among the four districts of Jammu region declared as green zones last week, while Shopian district was categorised as a red zone along with 10 other districts in the valley and parts of the Jammu region.

Rajouri had recorded a total of 13 coronavirus cases till Tuesday evening. While four of the patients have been cured, the rest are undergoing treatment.

