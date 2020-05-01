J&K admn working to remove bottlenecks for hassle-free production & supply

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been able to revive 55% to 60% industrial sector since April 20 and has started removing bottlenecks for hassle-free production and distribution of goods, which officials say may take some more time.

Commissioner secretary, industries and commerce department, MK Dwivedi said, “We have been able to revive 55% to 60% industrial sector in J&K. However, there are some hurdles. Several units, which are being allowed to function, have their sale outlets in municipal limits that do not have the permission to open.”

“For instance, if textile mills manufacture products where will their supplies go. There are manufacturers, who do business via wholesalers. These wholesalers are also in municipal limits,” he said.

Dwivedi said movement passes for people working in these industries is another problem.“The district administrations have to give permissions but they are occupied in Covid mitigation efforts. In some cases, the permissions are getting delayed and as a result these units, which had to open on Friday, will now take three to four more days to start functioning,” he said.

The UT has industrial estates in Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu and Samba districts.

“Also, the workforce is not readily available now and many of them want to go back to their native places,” he said.

“We expect more relaxations in green zones post May 3. As of now, shops selling essential items in standalone zones are allowed. However, those selling non-essential items are not allowed to open. They can be regulated on alternate days but it will be the Centre’s call,” he said.

“Shops selling non-essentials should be allowed to open in green zones on alternate days. It will create a demand and help the manufacturing sector,” he said.