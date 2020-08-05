J&K BJP to mark one year of Article 370 abrogation by hoisting Tricolour

Sections
Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday chaired a party meeting to review preparations for the grand celebrations of one year of abrogation of Article 370, which will be held on Wednesday.

He attended the meeting first time after getting cured of Covid-19 infection.

Raina has instructed all party leaders to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines issued by the Union government and other health agencies during the celebrations.

He requested the party leaders to avoid gatherings and at the same time prompted them to ensure that all party activists hoist the Tricolour on the rooftops of their houses. He also appealed to the common people to express their joy by celebrating the event at their homes by lightening “Swadeshi Lights and Diyas”.



Raina said the Tricolour will also be hoisted in Kathua, Samba and other places of historical importance.

