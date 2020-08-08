J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has triggered a political storm in the UT with his remarks that “no one cried” over the detention of mainstream political leaders.

Leaders of mainstream political parties also targeted Subrahmanyam for stating “unbelievable levels of fraud” were committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatist organisations.

Even the newly launched party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) blamed the senior-most official of the J&K administration for breach of service rules “which are legally and ethically unwarranted”.

Recently in an interview, Subrahmanyam said the J&K was a ‘broken state’ without any ‘proper system’ where frauds were committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatists organisations.

JKAP senior leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir said “All the government employees including bureaucrats are supposed to remain apolitical and give people a fair deal of governance which is entirely lacking in J&K.”

He said that an officer of the rank of chief secretary in J&K seems to have forgotten about service conduct rules which warrant serving officers not to talk about issues pertaining to politics and instead should work for strengthening the institutions of governance on the ground.

Former minister in BJP-PDP coalition government and senior J&K People’s Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari termed this as an effort by a government official to dismantle mainstream parties. ‘’Chief secretary J&K – Takes pride in dismantling, discrediting mainstream,’’ he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Ansari said: “So chief secretary has been here for two years and you have been the boss. Wonder how many people will cry if you are arrested. Hope you focus on your job rather than dabbling in politics. Please for god’s sake do your job what you are best at deciding new date for the meeting).”

Another former minister and senior PDP leader, Naeem Akthar said, ‘’The fact that he timed it with the swearing-in of new LG adds a different dimension to it, given the impression that the new incumbent is to revive political process. Interesting timing and method to help achieve that.’’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also criticised the remarks on its official twitter handle by stating “Sad state of affairs when a top bureaucrat no less than Chief Secretary takes pride in dismantling & discrediting mainstream in #Kashmir and brags about @PMOIndia @narendramodi backing.”