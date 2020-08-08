Sections
Home / Cities / J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention

J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention

Recently in an interview, Subrahmanyam said the J&K was a ‘broken state’ without any ‘proper system’ where frauds were committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatists organisations

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has triggered a political storm in the UT with his remarks that “no one cried” over the detention of mainstream political leaders.

Leaders of mainstream political parties also targeted Subrahmanyam for stating “unbelievable levels of fraud” were committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatist organisations.

Even the newly launched party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) blamed the senior-most official of the J&K administration for breach of service rules “which are legally and ethically unwarranted”.

Recently in an interview, Subrahmanyam said the J&K was a ‘broken state’ without any ‘proper system’ where frauds were committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatists organisations.



JKAP senior leader and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir said “All the government employees including bureaucrats are supposed to remain apolitical and give people a fair deal of governance which is entirely lacking in J&K.”

He said that an officer of the rank of chief secretary in J&K seems to have forgotten about service conduct rules which warrant serving officers not to talk about issues pertaining to politics and instead should work for strengthening the institutions of governance on the ground.

Former minister in BJP-PDP coalition government and senior J&K People’s Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari termed this as an effort by a government official to dismantle mainstream parties. ‘’Chief secretary J&K – Takes pride in dismantling, discrediting mainstream,’’ he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Ansari said: “So chief secretary has been here for two years and you have been the boss. Wonder how many people will cry if you are arrested. Hope you focus on your job rather than dabbling in politics. Please for god’s sake do your job what you are best at deciding new date for the meeting).”

Another former minister and senior PDP leader, Naeem Akthar said, ‘’The fact that he timed it with the swearing-in of new LG adds a different dimension to it, given the impression that the new incumbent is to revive political process. Interesting timing and method to help achieve that.’’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also criticised the remarks on its official twitter handle by stating “Sad state of affairs when a top bureaucrat no less than Chief Secretary takes pride in dismantling & discrediting mainstream in #Kashmir and brags about @PMOIndia @narendramodi backing.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10 more Covid-19 deaths in J&K; infection tally crosses 24,000 mark
Aug 08, 2020 20:30 IST
Protests in Beirut amid public fury over massive blast
Aug 08, 2020 20:27 IST
Lebanese security forces fire tear gas at Beirut protesters
Aug 08, 2020 20:25 IST
Band syncs their music with car alarm tune, it’ll make you want to groove
Aug 08, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.