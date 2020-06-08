Sections
Home / Cities / J&K chief secy directs departments to identify measures to check corruption

J&K chief secy directs departments to identify measures to check corruption

B V R Subrahmanayam’s directions have come amid widespread allegations of rampant corruption in various departments.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Representational photo

J&K chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday directed the secretaries of various administration departments to rein in corruption in the Union territory and show zero tolerance towards violation of rules.

Subrahmanayam’s directions at a meeting here come close on the heels of widespread allegations of corruption rampant in various departments amid Covid-19 pandemic.

All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference and block development council chairperson Shafiq Mir had appealed L-G GC Murmu to check corruption a few days ago.

Mir had also said that funds being spent for Covid-19 mitigation efforts needed a detailed audit. He had termed it a big scam.



Chairing a meeting here to review the measures to check malpractice, the chief secretary, while naming a few departments figuring as highly vulnerable to corruption, urged the secretaries to promote transparency and accountability, follow model practices and carry out systemic reforms in the governance system.

He asked the secretaries to suggest measures to check corruption in their departments within a week.

Reiterating the resolve of zero tolerance towards non-adherence to rules, the chief secretary asked the officers to additionally address the procedural side of corruption which surfaces due to lack of codification of rules, and scarce technological interventions at field offices paired with dearth of human resource development programmes for capacity building of government employees.

In the past, Jammu and Kashmir had been rated one of the most corrupt states in India in a survey by an NGO ‘Transparency International’.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong sweeping ₹5,600-crore liquor scam under carpet: SAD
Jun 08, 2020 21:04 IST
Salim Malik says allegations questioning his integrity are false
Jun 08, 2020 21:03 IST
Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s home with these pics
Jun 08, 2020 21:04 IST
Treasure hidden in the Rocky mountains by 89-year-old finally found
Jun 08, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.