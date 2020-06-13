J&K Congress slams BJP for conducting virtual rallies, terms it as attempts to divert attention

Sections
The BJP has crafted a policy to divert the attention of the people and engage them by holding public rallies by top brass, said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday questioned BJP over politics amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which was growing out of proportion and magnitude, besides the grave external mischiefs and threats by hostile neighbours like China, Pakistan and Nepal.

“As the situation worsens on both the fronts and people have started questioning the Modi government and its handling of the situation, especially when India has come at number three after Brazil and USA in terms of growing Covid graph. The BJP has crafted a policy to divert the attention of the people and engage them by holding public rallies by top brass, who are required to fully dedicate and devote to the most important assignments with them to deal with the grave challenges today,” said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma.

Reacting to the proposed rally of BJP top brass and Union defence minister on Sunday, Sharma regretted that BJP was indulging in diversionary tactics when the people expect the government and the ruling party to be on the forefront to deal with this situation.

