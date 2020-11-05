Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Jxto hold mega-tractor rally against new land, farm laws on November 9

Jxto hold mega-tractor rally against new land, farm laws on November 9

Venue of the proposed rally has been fixed between Miran Sahib and RS Pura

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Congress will take out a mega-tractor rally to protest against the new land laws in J&K and three the “anti-famer” legislations of the BJP government in Jammu on November 9. J&K Congress president GA Mir disclosed this in a meeting of senior leaders of the border belt of Jammu district.

Venue of the proposed rally has been fixed between Miran Sahib and RS Pura, which will be led by AICC J&K party affairs in-charge Rajni Patil, besides Mir and other senior leaders.

They took stock of the current situation on the political and security front in Jammu and Kashmir besides discussing the ongoing protests against the new anti-farmers legislations across country. They took a serious note of the new land laws for J&K “which have come as a cause of anger and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir as they are against the overall interests of J&K residents.

Mir said that Congress is with all those who are opposing the anti-J&K and anti farmers laws of the BJP government. The memorandum along with signatures opposing these anti farmers and anti J&K laws, will be forwarded to the President after November 10.

PDP dissolves Nowshera unit

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has dissolved the zonal committees of the party unit in Nowshera of Rajouri with immediate effect. “On approval of party president Mehbooba Mufti, the party zonal unit of Nowshera was dissolved,” an order issued by the general secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Nov 04, 2020 23:35 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body to get air analyser balloons to help detect source of gas leak
Nov 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Virus claims 11 lives in Himachal
Nov 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Thane cab driver cheated of ₹2 lakh, 2 arrested
Nov 05, 2020 00:15 IST
Bihar resident held for online fraud in Kullu
Nov 05, 2020 00:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.