J&K crosses 3,000 mark with biggest single-day spike of 285 Covid-19 infections

Of the new cases, 63 were reported from Jammu division and 222 from Kashmir. Out of these 57 patients have a travel history, officials said.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike of 285 Covid-19 cases, taking the number of infected people in the Union territory to 3,142, officials said.

The biggest jump of 49 cases was in Kulgam while Shopian recorded 35 fresh infections, Baramulla 29, Anantnag 27, Srinagar 25, Kupwara 19, Bandipora 15 and Pulwama 14. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

In Jammu division, Udhampur witnessed most cases at 25 followed by 11 in Jammu district.



After initial cases of Covid-19 in J&K since March 9, this is the first time that the number of Covid-19 cases have crossed 200-mark in a day. The UT had been witnessing a jump of more than 100 cases since last nine days.

One more death in Srinagar, UT toll 35

A 60-year-old man from Srinagar died due to the virus at the Chest Diseases Hospital on Thursday. “The man was shifted from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital two days ago after his samples tested positive. He was suffering from pleural effusion,” a doctor said.

With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 35—31 in Kashmir and four in Jammu division.

Also, 41 patients have been discharged– 24 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir, officials said. So far, 1,048 people have recovered in the UT. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,488 and 571 are in Jammu.

Till date, 1.97 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 42,195 in home quarantine, 38 in hospital quarantine and 53,745 under home surveillance. Besides these, 99,278 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

