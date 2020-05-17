J&K CS writes to foreign secy seeking early evacuation of residents from Dubai, Oman, Iran

Sections
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday wrote to foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla seeking evacuation of UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai, and Iran.“Under...

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:13 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria,

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday wrote to foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla seeking evacuation of UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai, and Iran.

“Under Vande Bharat Mission, students of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Bangladesh are being brought to Srinagar. This step has been highly appreciated by the people. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai, and Iran for their early evacuation. Their prolonged stay abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country,” the letter stated.

“The UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran have requested to return back to the country and they are also desirous of celebrating the Eid festival, which is, approaching on May 25. I would, therefore, request your personal intervention in prioritising the evacuation of residents of J&K stranded in these countries,” it added.

“Evacuation process of those stranded in Bangladesh is nearly complete. Now, efforts on for London, Oman, Dubai, Iran,” said principal secretary and government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal in a tweet, while sharing the letter of the J&K chief secretary to the foreign secretary.



“Another train from Bengaluru is scheduled to arrive on May 17. The total number of returnees crossed 65,000-mark. In other places where J&K residents are stranded and waiting to be evacuated, the schedule is being finalised,” he said in another post seeking cooperation from people.

