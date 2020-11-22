J&K election commissioner holds review meeting

The state election commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir, KK Sharma, on Sunday said that all advanced arrangements are being put in place to ensure transparent, safe and secure conduct of first time District Development Council elections, ULB and panchayat by-elections in the Union territory.

These remarks were made by Sharma while chairing a meeting held to review the law and order situation and security arrangements for ensuing polls being held between November 28 to December 19.

He said that adequate security arrangements shall be provided to all candidates whether party-based or independent including star campaigners besides all other facilities.

Officials said that Sharma held a meeting scheduled with Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole and Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar.

The government said that Sharma was here to review the election-related arrangements with the divisional administration.

The SEC is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioners of the districts on Monday.

“Briefings by divisional commissioner, IGP, DCs who function as District Panchayat Election Officers (DPEOs) are part of agenda of state election commissioner,” a government spokesman said.

The meeting comes after the chairperson of PAGD, Farooq Abdullah wrote a letter to Sharma on Saturday in the context of upcoming district development council (DDC) elections stating that their candidates were not being allowed to canvass freely.

Former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also alleged that candidates of parties opposing the BJP were not being allowed to campaign freely for the upcoming DDC polls on the pretext of security while the saffron party was being given a free hand.

The official Twitter handle of J&K’s information department tweeted an interview of L-G Manoj Sinha to a news channel denying these allegations.

“There is no truth in this. We will ensure that elections are held free and fair and everybody will get equal opportunity. I want to assure the people of J&K that every candidate will get an equal opportunity to campaign and there will be no disparity with anybody. We want to guarantee free and fair polls,” Sinha said.