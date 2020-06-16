Sections
Home / Cities / J&K forms 10-member apex advisory panel to mitigate Covid-19 crisis

J&K forms 10-member apex advisory panel to mitigate Covid-19 crisis

Cases of coronavirus disease have breached the 5,000-mark in J&K with 62 fatalities.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:51 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has finally constituted an apex advisory committee comprising top medicos for treatment protocols and medical issues related to Covid-19.

While it took the administration three months to form this committee, experts have welcomed the step stating that it would help fight the pandemic effectively.

The Covid-19 cases have breached the 5,000-mark in J&K along with 62 fatalities.

“The committee shall review protocol/guidelines and other issues related to the treatment of Covid-19 patients, measures to be taken to control the pandemic and advise government on these issues,” reads the order issued by J&K additional secretary Rohit Sharma.



For the past many days, the J&K administration was being asked to seek opinion from medical experts on ways to contain the spike in Covid-19 cases, especially in Kashmir region.

“The guidelines will be practical and scientific and hopeful will help bring down the numbers,” said apex committee Dr Javid Malik.

Doctors Association Kashmir president Dr Suhail Naik termed the development a step towards the right direction. “Hopefully, this committee will follow pragmatic protocols to mitigate and contain the spread of the disease and will give suggestions to the administration,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ex-Jalandhar bishop moves Kerala HC, seeks quashing of rape case
Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
Nitish Bharadwaj: Sushant’s death is proof that Bollywood is a lonely place
Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
PMPML staff get salary only for days worked during lockdown
Jun 16, 2020 21:10 IST
Man duped of Rs 21.2 lakh, four Nigerians among five arrested
Jun 16, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.