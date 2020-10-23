Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities. (REUTERS File)

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalia in Poonch district late Thursday.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday night. However, it did not explode and there was no harm done.”

Security has been tightened in the area after the grenade attack and investigations have been initiated, he added.

However, security forces said they have been able to foil such attempts.