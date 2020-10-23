Sections
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said it did not explode and there was no harm done

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:25 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Poonch

Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities. (REUTERS File)

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at a police vehicle at Kalia in Poonch district late Thursday.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday night. However, it did not explode and there was no harm done.”

Security has been tightened in the area after the grenade attack and investigations have been initiated, he added.

Of late, there have been attempts by Pakistan and its sleeper cells to fuel terrorism in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Pakistan has been trying to push arms and drugs in the two districts, according to authorities.

However, security forces said they have been able to foil such attempts.

