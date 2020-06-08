J&K health experts warn of alarming Covid-19 spread if people violate protocol

The Jammu and Kashmir administration stepped up efforts to battle the fast-spreading coronavirus, amid warnings from health experts that the cases could increase if people violated the safety protocol.

Commissioner secretary (health) Atul Duloo said that the administration has increased the bed strength of its Covid-19 hospitals in the UT.

On Sunday, the Union territory reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 620, with most cases from Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kulgam district. A day before, 143 positive cases were reported and on Thursday and Friday, 182 and 285 cases respectively were reported from different parts of J&K.

However, a surge in the cases has been from the Kashmir province with many healthcare workers and pregnant women testing positive.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a shortage of beds in some hospitals and so the administration is creating extra spaces to accommodate more patients. “The administration needs to change its strategy as the patient load is increasing. A special emphasis should be laid on home quarantine and asymptomatic patients should be quarantined in their homes which will reduce the burden on the system,’’ said a senior doctor posted at Government Medical College Srinagar.

SKIMS medical superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan said that 60 beds have been dedicated for Covid-19 patients. “If the need arises, then more beds will be allotted to such patients.”

Dr Salim Khan posted at Government Medical College who is also the nodal officer for Covid said that for asymptomatic cases, the government has Covid care centres which are either primary health centres or community health centres. ‘’Now such persons shall be shifted to these centres while main hospitals shall be kept for moderate to severe patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, the administration has now eased restrictions in Kashmir districts which had been declared as red zone. Other than two districts Ganderbal and Bandipore all the districts in Kashmir are red zone areas and now shops will also be opened on alternate days. “This is now a reality, the virus will stay but people will have to use masks, practice social distancing. These precautions could make a big difference,’’ said Dr Javid Iqbal posted at GMC Baramulla.