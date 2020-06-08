Sections
Home / Cities / J&K health experts warn of alarming Covid-19 spread if people violate protocol

J&K health experts warn of alarming Covid-19 spread if people violate protocol

On Sunday, the Union territory reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 620, with most cases from Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kulgam district.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration stepped up efforts to battle the fast-spreading coronavirus, amid warnings from health experts that the cases could increase if people violated the safety protocol.

Commissioner secretary (health) Atul Duloo said that the administration has increased the bed strength of its Covid-19 hospitals in the UT.

On Sunday, the Union territory reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 620, with most cases from Kashmir’s Baramulla and Kulgam district. A day before, 143 positive cases were reported and on Thursday and Friday, 182 and 285 cases respectively were reported from different parts of J&K.

However, a surge in the cases has been from the Kashmir province with many healthcare workers and pregnant women testing positive.



The surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a shortage of beds in some hospitals and so the administration is creating extra spaces to accommodate more patients. “The administration needs to change its strategy as the patient load is increasing. A special emphasis should be laid on home quarantine and asymptomatic patients should be quarantined in their homes which will reduce the burden on the system,’’ said a senior doctor posted at Government Medical College Srinagar.

SKIMS medical superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan said that 60 beds have been dedicated for Covid-19 patients. “If the need arises, then more beds will be allotted to such patients.”

Dr Salim Khan posted at Government Medical College who is also the nodal officer for Covid said that for asymptomatic cases, the government has Covid care centres which are either primary health centres or community health centres. ‘’Now such persons shall be shifted to these centres while main hospitals shall be kept for moderate to severe patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, the administration has now eased restrictions in Kashmir districts which had been declared as red zone. Other than two districts Ganderbal and Bandipore all the districts in Kashmir are red zone areas and now shops will also be opened on alternate days. “This is now a reality, the virus will stay but people will have to use masks, practice social distancing. These precautions could make a big difference,’’ said Dr Javid Iqbal posted at GMC Baramulla.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘First time I saw Dhoni, I thought Karthik was more natural’: Taibu
Jun 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Disha, Rakul step out after lockdown, are greeted by swarm of paparazzi
Jun 08, 2020 19:55 IST
‘Biggest blow’: RSS body opposes pictorial warning on beedi packs by Centre
Jun 08, 2020 19:51 IST
Elli AvrRam: So much of learning happened in the lockdown for me
Jun 08, 2020 19:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.