J&K L-G advisor’s wife, son test positive for Covid-19

A paramilitary officer checks temperature of a commuter at the entry gate of Jammu airport on Monday. (Nitin Kanotra )

The wife and son of an advisor to the J&K lieutenant governor have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Monday.

The L-G advisor has gone into self-quarantine at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital in Kakryal area of Reasi district, where his son and wife are being kept in an isolation ward, they added.

“The advisor’s wife and son, who had returned from Delhi a couple of days ago, were tested positive on Sunday night and were hospitalised. The advisor has self-quarantined at the hospital,” they said.

Meanwhile, an income tax lawyer from Trikuta Nagar, who died at a private hospital in Sidhra due kidney failure and related complications, also tested positive for coronavirus disease on Monday.

“His sample was taken post-mortem and turned out positive,” said a hospital official. The deceased was admitted to the hospital on May 22.

It was the third Covid-19 death from Jammu region. A woman from Tikri village in Udhampur and a retired special bureau officer from Digiana in Jammu district were the other two who had succumbed to the dreadful infection.

Earlier, a 72-year-old man had tested positive for coronavirus disease shortly after his death in Jammu on May 13. On April 9, a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district had died of the infection.

In Kashmir, a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam district also died due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 23 in J&K so far.

Meanwhile, principal secretary Rohit Kansal said relaxations in lockdown 4.0 should not be taken for granted and that people should not squander the gains made in the past two months.

“While we have increased our testing capacity to 350% in the past one month, as of today we are conducting 8,100 tests per day. We should not squander the gains made during the lockdown since March 25,” he said.

“Cumulatively, we have conducted 1.32 lakh tests so far across Jammu and Kashmir and our testing rate is now 10,000 per million,” he said adding that around 90,000 persons who returned to J&K via trains, buses and flights have also been tested.

“I urge the people to fight to the finish. Therefore, it is expected that they take all the precautions and adhere to the guidelines. All our hard work should not go in vain at the last stage,” he said.