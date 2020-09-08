Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / J&K L-G e-inaugurates development projects worth ₹23.40 crore in Udhampur

J&K L-G e-inaugurates development projects worth ₹23.40 crore in Udhampur

Sinha interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

People-centric governance along with hassle-free public service delivery is the prime focus of the UT administration, said Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday.

Sinha was on his visit to Udhampur district where he reviewed the progress of various developmental activities. He also interacted with scores of public delegations to take stock of their issues and developmental needs of the area.

The L-G also e-inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹23.40 crore and virtually laid the foundation for projects under the water supply schemes costing ₹5.17 crore.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment for prompt redressal of people grievances, Sinha directed the officers concerned to take comprehensive measures to improve public service delivery and adopt a proactive approach for ensuring more responsive grievance redressal.



Laying special focus on the saturation of schemes run by the Centre and UT administration, the L-G directed the officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries.

For ensuring saturation of various beneficiary oriented schemes, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to roll out a comprehensive mechanism to take the benefit of Jan Abhiyan programme for mass contact, which is being held from September 10 to 30.

He also set September 30 as a deadline for 100% seeding of Aadhaar with ration cards and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana registrations, besides directing for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. He also called for maintenance of inventory and asset register in each panchayat for the record.

While reviewing the status of Udhampur to Chenani NH-44, the L-G asked the officers to take necessary measures to remove bottlenecks for timely completion of the project.

Meets civil services qualifiers

Sinha also met this year’s civil services qualifiers at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu and congratulated them for their entry into the prestigious services.

The qualifiers included Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam in Anantnag, Abhishek Augustya, Devahuti, Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal, from Jammu.

He advised the young entrants to discharge their duties with utmost dedication, commitment, integrity and sincerity. He asked them to remain sensitive to the issues of the people and inculcate team spirit and cohesiveness in the public delivery system and work for the advancement of public welfare on all fronts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:00 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Sep 08, 2020 22:46 IST

latest news

With even low-risk contacts testing positive, Chandigarh admn creates 24 micro-containment zones
Sep 08, 2020 22:57 IST
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
Sep 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Tragedy strikes Punjab family twice in a fortnight
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
15 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana district
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.