J&K L-G launches mobile app for Vaishno Devi devotees

Live darshan, aarti and online yatra registration will be available on the app.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, launched a mobile app for the cave shrine devotees at the civil secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday.

This initiative has been taken by the shrine board with a view to maximise the use of available technology and digitisation for the larger facilitation of devotees.

The mobile app would provide worshippers across the globe an individual experience of godliness and bliss. For now, the app has been launched on Google Play Store only and will later be available on iOS platform as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said live darshan, aarti and online yatra registration will be available on the app, besides other facilities provided by the shrine board.



Referring to the recently launched home delivery of pooja prasad by the board, Sinha said it has been widely appreciated by the devotees. He also stressed that during the prevailing Covid situation, the adoption of online services need to be promoted in a big way to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to control the spread of pandemic.

Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar apprised the L-G that this app will provide an easy and convenient platform to the devotees to avail different facilities. Initially, five links have been provided in the app including today’s darshan, live aarti, yatra registration parchi, pooja prasad (home delivery) and donations.

The facility of booking of various services like battery operated vehicles, helicopter services, accommodation, online havan, etc. will also be made available on the app shortly.

