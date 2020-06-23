J&K L-G reviews preparedness for Amarnath Yatra

With annual Amarnath pilgrimage likely to be held for a shorter duration from a shorter Baltal route from July 23 to August 3, lieutenant governor, GC Murmu, who is also chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), reviewed the preparedness for the yatra at a high-level meeting here on Tuesday.

Official sources said that CEO of the SASB, who is principal secretary to L-G, along with AK Soni, will be performing first darshan of the ice stalagmite on July 5.

“Though the decision regarding yatra shall be taken appropriately in due course of time, he insisted to make sure all basic preparations including health, infrastructure, ration/LPG supply, power, drinking water, security arrangements, telecommunication, disaster management, etc are in place,” said an official statement issued here.

The base camp Baltal and the Neelgrath helipad are likely to be ready within next week.

CEO further informed that the SASB is making arrangements for the live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti with Doordarshan.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to the lieutenant governor said that 80% of work on the Baltal track is done. Five out of seven bridges are launched, verification of service providers by Police has been done and they are ready to be deployed.

A new helipad at the lower cave (1.2 km short of the holy cave) is being constructed by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA).