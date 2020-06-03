Sections
Home / Cities / J&K L-G reviews Rajouri-based varsity’s preparedness for resuming academic activities

J&K L-G reviews Rajouri-based varsity’s preparedness for resuming academic activities

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday held a video-conference with the vice-chancellor of Rajouri-based Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University to review the latter’s preparedness...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday held a video-conference with the vice-chancellor of Rajouri-based Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University to review the latter’s preparedness for resumption of academic activities.

The L-G sought a detailed report on the precautionary measures taken by the university and its post-lockdown preparations. He asked the VC to plan comprehensively for ensuring smooth conduct of the academic session and examinations post-lockdown, besides complete sanitisation of campus and hostels, and upgradation of the overall infrastructure to facilitate the students with an enhanced e-learning mode.

He also stressed on strict adherence of social distancing norms and other administrative guidelines after the resumption of the academic activities on campus. He advised the VC to ensure proper testing and scanning of the students coming from red zones.

On being apprised by the VC about the filling up of the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts at the university, the L-G asked the VC to expedite the recruitment process in accordance with the UGC norms and also adhere to the reservation policy of the central government.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.