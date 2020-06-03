J&K L-G reviews Rajouri-based varsity’s preparedness for resuming academic activities

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday held a video-conference with the vice-chancellor of Rajouri-based Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University to review the latter’s preparedness for resumption of academic activities.

The L-G sought a detailed report on the precautionary measures taken by the university and its post-lockdown preparations. He asked the VC to plan comprehensively for ensuring smooth conduct of the academic session and examinations post-lockdown, besides complete sanitisation of campus and hostels, and upgradation of the overall infrastructure to facilitate the students with an enhanced e-learning mode.

He also stressed on strict adherence of social distancing norms and other administrative guidelines after the resumption of the academic activities on campus. He advised the VC to ensure proper testing and scanning of the students coming from red zones.

On being apprised by the VC about the filling up of the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts at the university, the L-G asked the VC to expedite the recruitment process in accordance with the UGC norms and also adhere to the reservation policy of the central government.