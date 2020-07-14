J&K L-G visits kin of slain BJP leader in Bandipora, hands over ₹20L aid

Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday visited the residence of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora, who along with his father and brother was killed by militants last week.

The L-G handed over financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Murmu strongly condemned the killings and said the perpetrators of this dastardly act of violence would be brought to justice. “Such a heinous act is an attempt to spread fear, and there can be no justification for such attacks,” he said.

On Sunday, Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had visited the family and handed over ₹10 lakh aid to the family. Bari is survived by his wife, two minor children and a sister.