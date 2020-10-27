J&K LG sanctions over 10,000 cases under self employment scheme; disburses Rs 100 crore

J&K LG Manoj Sinha chairs a meeting for the better implementation of the upcoming Youth Empowerment program, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday sanctioning of over 10,000 cases under the Back to Village-III (B2V3) and My Town-My Pride programmes in the UT.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan auditorium, Sinha said, “The sanctioning of over 10,000 cases under B2V3 self employment programme and my town-my pride highlight the UT government’s commitment to empower the youth, which is one of the foremost priorities of J&K government,” he said.

A total of 15,309 applications were received for the programme out of which 10,828 have been sanctioned and an amount of Rs 100 cr has been disbursed to 6,734 applicants identified under B2V3.

Also read | J&K government to install smart meters; to begin with Jammu, Srinagar

Sinha said that the target was to cover at least two persons from each panchayat who were in need of financial assistance for self employment. “I am happy to announce that we have covered nearly 10,000 cases and in order to mark the occasion, one person from each district of J&K is being handed over a sanction letter here,” he said.

The LG called upon the J&K Bank to not only extend financial assistance to these entrepreneurs but also handhold them so that they can set up sustainable businesses and flourish.

On employment generation, the LG said that 24,000 posts have been identified in different departments. Of these, 10,000 vacancies have been advertised for recruitment and will be filled up soon.

“We will continue to march ahead. We will spare no efforts to ensure that the government of J&K comes up to the expectations of the people,” he claimed.

The LG also handed over a cheque of Rs 250 crore to J&K Bank as disbursement of 5% Interest Subvention and coverage of re-structured accounts of 2014 and 2016 and called it a very important milestone.

He announced that from January 1, 2021, GST shall be reimbursed “timely and automatically without delays”.

He said that the committee constituted to suggest measures for improving competitiveness of local industry has given its report and the government will soon be implementing its recommendations.

“I had also said that the implementation of the package shall be personally monitored by me. I am happy to announce that nearly 50% of the recommendations have already been implemented,” he said.

He said that the 3-tier panchayati raj system is being implemented for the first time in J&K to strengthen the grass roots and give fillip to the developmental agenda. “My government is committed to peace and progress in J&K...we mean what we say,” he said.