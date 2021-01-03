Sections
J&K logs 182 fresh infections, one death; 96% recovery rate

There are 2,975 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.16 lakh.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 182 fresh coronavirus cases and one more death on Sunday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,21,653 and death toll to 1,886.

Officials said 79 people tested positive in Kashmir and 103 in Jammu. A person lost his life in Jammu due to the viral infection.

They added that 1, 16,792 people have recovered in the UT so far after 205 patients were discharged, taking the recovery rate to 96%. There are 2,975 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 39.16 lakh.

A total of 1,187 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 699 in Jammu.

Covid vaccination dry run held in Srinagar

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccine administration was conducted at Urban Health Training Centre, Srinagar on Saturday. A total of 25 beneficiaries selected from Co-WIN platform participated during the mock drive. Dr Qazi Haroon, state immunisation officer, said three rooms have been set up at the vaccination centres which will be used during vaccination drive. “As part of the nationwide dry run for Covid vaccine, we chose Srinagar, Jammu and Kulgam for the same. We are doing this to avoid loopholes when the vaccine becomes available for use,” said Dr Haroon.

