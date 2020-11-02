Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / J&K logs 623 Covid recoveries, 8 deaths & 385 new cases

J&K logs 623 Covid recoveries, 8 deaths & 385 new cases

A large number of Covid patients are on the recovery path as more people were discharged than were tested positive for the disease in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.As per the...

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A large number of Covid patients are on the recovery path as more people were discharged than were tested positive for the disease in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As per the official bulletin, 623 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. Eight Covid deaths were reported while 385 new cases surfaced in the UT, taking the total cases so far to 95,710 and death toll to 1,490.

Officials said that 251 people tested positive in Kashmir and 134 in Jammu. Three people died in Jammu and five in Kashmir division.

The number of recovered patients in the UT is now 88,140. The recovery rate has increased to 93%. Presently, there are now 6,080 active cases in J&K.



A total of 991 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 499 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.43 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 108. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 71 more people tested positive.

Srinagar continues to top the case tally with 19,592 infections and 360 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,784 cases and 259 deaths.

Till date, 6.59 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,765 in home quarantine, 6,080 in isolation, and 45, 588 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.90 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Nov 02, 2020 21:02 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Nov 02, 2020 23:29 IST

latest news

Bus operations at Delhi’s ISBTs to begin Tuesday
Nov 02, 2020 23:38 IST
AAP attacks MCDs over non-payment of dues to municipal teachers
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Neighbouring states living in denial over effecs of farm fires on Delhi pollution: Gopal Rai
Nov 02, 2020 23:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP fields heavyweight Asha Devi to retain Patna’s Danapur seat
Nov 02, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.