J&K logs 623 Covid recoveries, 8 deaths & 385 new cases

A large number of Covid patients are on the recovery path as more people were discharged than were tested positive for the disease in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As per the official bulletin, 623 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. Eight Covid deaths were reported while 385 new cases surfaced in the UT, taking the total cases so far to 95,710 and death toll to 1,490.

Officials said that 251 people tested positive in Kashmir and 134 in Jammu. Three people died in Jammu and five in Kashmir division.

The number of recovered patients in the UT is now 88,140. The recovery rate has increased to 93%. Presently, there are now 6,080 active cases in J&K.

A total of 991 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 499 in Jammu. Also, the total tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.43 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 108. In Kashmir, the maximum fresh cases were witnessed in Srinagar where 71 more people tested positive.

Srinagar continues to top the case tally with 19,592 infections and 360 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,784 cases and 259 deaths.

Till date, 6.59 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,765 in home quarantine, 6,080 in isolation, and 45, 588 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.90 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.