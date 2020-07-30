Sections
Home / Cities / J&K mulls utilisation of water flowing from railway tunnels in Reasi

J&K mulls utilisation of water flowing from railway tunnels in Reasi

The railway tunnels, which are part of the ambitious Kashmir rail link project, damaged natural water resources in Reasi.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:04 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

The world’s highest rail bridge that is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project in Reasi district, 107km from Jammu. (HT File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday decided to explore the utilisation and conservation of water springs flowing from railway tunnels in its hilly Reasi district.

It may be stated here that the railway tunnels, which are part of the ambitious Kashmir rail link project, damaged natural water resources in Reasi.

“The Reasi district administration is mulling to utilise and conserve the springs flowing from railway tunnels to meet the water shortage,” said an official spokesperson.

District development commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib on Wednesday visited these tunnels in the Gran Morh area of Reasi. She said the water flowing from the tunnels could be preserved and provided to the areas facing shortage in the district.



She asked the public health engineering (PHE) department to conduct a survey of T3 and T5 tunnels and explore the possibility of the water use.

“Because of various factors, water supply may not adequately meet a community’s needs. Its conservation will ensure fresh supply for everyone, today and tomorrow,” she said.

PHE executive engineer Sanjeev Malhotra, the village sarpanch and other officials accompanied the district commissioner.

While the under-construction railway bridge, having a staggering height of 359 metres, over the Chenab river is being touted an engineering marvel, villagers had in the recent past complained that the water resources in the hills had dried up because of the tunnels.

On March 24, 2013, at least eight labourers were injured during blasting at the T5 tunnel in Gran Morh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University scraps UG entrance tests this year
Jul 30, 2020 00:20 IST
Stalked for months, Indore woman hangs self
Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST
Air India aircraft maintenance engineers write to PM Modi, suggest ways to cut costs
Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST
Govt extends income tax return filing deadline till September 30 for FY’19
Jul 30, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.